CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTMX. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $92,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,083.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 97,215 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $517,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTMX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,744. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $481.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.57. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $27.20.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $29.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.62% and a negative net margin of 111.27%. On average, analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

