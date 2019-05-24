CytomX Therapeutics Inc (CTMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.32.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CTMX. ValuEngine upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on CytomX Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th.
In related news, General Counsel Lloyd A. Rowland bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $92,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,083.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
CTMX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,744. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $481.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.57. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $27.20.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $29.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.62% and a negative net margin of 111.27%. On average, analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.
About CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.
