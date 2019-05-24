CVS Health Corp (CVS) Position Increased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 221,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,090,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,681,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,572,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,005 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6,858.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728,818 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,939,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,175,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,504 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.27 per share, for a total transaction of $233,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,376.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 1,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.14, for a total transaction of $96,744.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,503.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,896 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

