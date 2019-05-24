CSW Industrials (CSWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $91.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.55 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

CSW Industrials stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.82 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $287,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,147.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

