Cryptaur Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,427.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 24th. Cryptaur has a market cap of $5.77 million and $8,427.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $693.01 or 0.08586271 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 138.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00040188 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001543 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00011595 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000635 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,577,391,634 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

