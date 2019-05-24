CryoPort Inc (CYRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report $7.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $8.10 million. CryoPort reported sales of $4.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year sales of $33.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $35.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $51.44 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $58.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). CryoPort had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. CryoPort’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in CryoPort during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CryoPort by 21.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 368,500 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 65,956 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CryoPort by 8.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,164 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in CryoPort during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CryoPort by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,104 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYRX stock opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $535.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.52 and a current ratio of 11.57.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

