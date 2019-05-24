Cryolife (CRY) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryolife from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cryolife from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryolife currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.91.

NYSE CRY opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.90. Cryolife has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 107.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cryolife will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $194,313.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,233.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $276,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,739 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryolife in the first quarter valued at $7,086,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cryolife by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 498,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,532,000 after buying an additional 168,125 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryolife by 41.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 533,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after buying an additional 156,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cryolife by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,533,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,030,000 after purchasing an additional 152,026 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cryolife during the first quarter worth $3,779,000. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

