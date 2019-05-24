Critical Comparison: BIOLINERX LTD/S (BLRX) and INDIVIOR PLC/S (INVVY)

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) and INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of BIOLINERX LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of BIOLINERX LTD/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BIOLINERX LTD/S and INDIVIOR PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIOLINERX LTD/S N/A N/A -$22.96 million ($0.21) -1.75 INDIVIOR PLC/S $1.01 billion 0.45 $275.00 million $1.80 1.72

INDIVIOR PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than BIOLINERX LTD/S. BIOLINERX LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INDIVIOR PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BIOLINERX LTD/S and INDIVIOR PLC/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIOLINERX LTD/S 0 0 3 0 3.00 INDIVIOR PLC/S 0 2 0 0 2.00

BIOLINERX LTD/S currently has a consensus price target of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 625.82%. Given BIOLINERX LTD/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BIOLINERX LTD/S is more favorable than INDIVIOR PLC/S.

Profitability

This table compares BIOLINERX LTD/S and INDIVIOR PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIOLINERX LTD/S N/A -52.70% -41.21% INDIVIOR PLC/S 25.23% 1,200.00% 18.19%

Risk & Volatility

BIOLINERX LTD/S has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDIVIOR PLC/S has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

INDIVIOR PLC/S beats BIOLINERX LTD/S on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions. The company has collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG to facilitate development and commercialization of Israeli-sourced drug candidates for pre-clinical projects of BL-1220 and BL-1230; MSD for the cancer immunotherapy field; MD Anderson Cancer Center to investigate the combination of BL-8040 with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in pancreatic cancer; and Genentech Inc. to investigate the combination of BL-8040 and Genentech's Atezolizumab in various Phase 1b/2 studies for in various solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. BioLineRx Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Modi'in, Israel.

INDIVIOR PLC/S Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex. The company operates in approximately 40 countries worldwide. Indivior PLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in North Chesterfield, Virginia.

