Critical Analysis: Weatherford International (WFTIF) and Its Competitors

Weatherford International (OTCMKTS: WFTIF) is one of 15 public companies in the “Oil & gas field machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Weatherford International to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weatherford International’s peers have a beta of 1.26, indicating that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

81.7% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Weatherford International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Oil & gas field machinery” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weatherford International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Weatherford International $5.74 billion -$2.81 billion -0.10 Weatherford International Competitors $4.18 billion -$512.36 million -9.94

Weatherford International has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Weatherford International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Weatherford International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weatherford International -53.77% N/A -11.33% Weatherford International Competitors -5.52% 6.19% 3.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Weatherford International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weatherford International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Weatherford International Competitors 207 1077 1032 26 2.37

As a group, “Oil & gas field machinery” companies have a potential upside of 43.18%. Given Weatherford International’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weatherford International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Weatherford International peers beat Weatherford International on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemispher. The company products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction. Weatherford International was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.