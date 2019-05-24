Credit Suisse Group Lowers The Carlyle Group (CG) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CG. BidaskClub cut The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an average rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CG stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $15.09 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.45 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

