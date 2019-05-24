Covetrus (CVET) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Covetrus stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 150,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $4,193,491.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 81,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $2,282,758.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,656 in the last ninety days.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.