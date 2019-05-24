Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.27 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.45). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 166.99% and a negative net margin of 1,219.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara White acquired 4,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $30,007.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,508.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,152 shares of company stock worth $81,820. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRBP. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5,967.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 72,906.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

