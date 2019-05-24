Contrasting KEYW (KEYW) & Cerner (CERN)

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

KEYW has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerner has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KEYW and Cerner’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KEYW $506.84 million 1.11 -$22.28 million ($0.18) -62.44 Cerner $5.37 billion 4.28 $630.05 million $2.21 31.94

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than KEYW. KEYW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cerner, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KEYW and Cerner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KEYW -4.63% -3.32% -1.41% Cerner 11.65% 14.86% 11.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of KEYW shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Cerner shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of KEYW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Cerner shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KEYW and Cerner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KEYW 0 8 0 0 2.00 Cerner 1 3 11 0 2.67

KEYW presently has a consensus target price of $10.26, indicating a potential downside of 8.74%. Cerner has a consensus target price of $69.93, indicating a potential downside of 0.93%. Given Cerner’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cerner is more favorable than KEYW.

Summary

Cerner beats KEYW on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

KEYW Company Profile

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S. Government national security priorities comprising cyber operations and training; geospatial intelligence; cloud and data analytics; engineering; and intelligence analysis and operations. Its products include electro-optical, hyperspectral, and synthetic aperture radar sensors and other products. The company provides its products and services to the U.S. federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies; foreign governments; and other entities in the cyber and counterterrorism markets. The KeyW Holding Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and EHR agnostic platform, CareAware that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions. Further, it provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third-party administrator services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. The company serves integrated integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments and public health organizations. It has a strategic collaboration with Christiana Care Health System to provide a weight loss surgery program. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

