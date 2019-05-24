Continental Building Products (CBPX) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on shares of Continental Building Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Building Products in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

CBPX traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Continental Building Products has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $122.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.07 million. Continental Building Products had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,569 shares of Continental Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $39,899.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Continental Building Products by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Continental Building Products by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Continental Building Products by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

