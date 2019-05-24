Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 134,482 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 124.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 134,482 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $12,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 214.1% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Patti K. Fielding sold 20,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,006,302.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $51.25.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 89.47%. The firm had revenue of $230.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIV shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

