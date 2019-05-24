Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 151,360 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 151,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,992,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $54.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.73.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.26%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,096,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,821,764.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $37,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,679 shares of company stock valued at $10,657,989 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 151,360 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd-buys-shares-of-151360-public-service-enterprise-group-inc-peg.html.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.