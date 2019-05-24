Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 69.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Concho Resources by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Concho Resources by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 59,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 15,114 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Concho Resources by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Concho Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,595 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Shares of CXO stock opened at $103.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $160.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Concho Resources had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CXO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Concho Resources from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Concho Resources from $174.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $153.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.32.

In other Concho Resources news, Chairman Timothy A. Leach sold 54,545 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total value of $5,963,950.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 680,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,355,682.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Beal sold 7,500 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $749,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,096 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,690.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,745 shares of company stock worth $8,532,784 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/concho-resources-inc-cxo-shares-sold-by-livforsakringsbolaget-skandia-omsesidigt.html.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.