Conceal (CCX) Trading 18.3% Lower This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Graviex, STEX and Sistemkoin. Conceal has a market cap of $556,017.00 and approximately $7,978.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $157.56 or 0.01960745 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00057046 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00350188 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013112 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011854 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 13,669,338 coins and its circulating supply is 3,600,840 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.