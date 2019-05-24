Comparing PAVmed (PAVM) and Dynatronics (DYNT)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get PAVmed alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for PAVmed and Dynatronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

PAVmed presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 170.27%. Dynatronics has a consensus price target of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 142.19%. Given PAVmed’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PAVmed is more favorable than Dynatronics.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -9,072.85% -119.06% Dynatronics -1.92% -12.65% -3.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PAVmed and Dynatronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$17.97 million N/A N/A Dynatronics $64.42 million 0.21 -$1.60 million ($0.40) -4.00

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than PAVmed.

Volatility & Risk

PAVmed has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of -0.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of PAVmed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of PAVmed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Dynatronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynatronics beats PAVmed on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products. The company also provides electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, and thermal therapy modalities; motorized and stationary treatment tables and mat platforms; custom athletic training equipment; and strength and cardio training equipment. In addition, it distributes a range of products, such as exercise equipment, treatment tables, treadmills, walkers, compression therapy devices, stair climbers, parallel bars, laser light therapy equipment, shortwave diathermy, and radial pulse equipment. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics, retail distributors and equipment manufacturer partners through direct and independent sales representatives and independent dealers. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.