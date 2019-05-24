Comparing Cumulus Media (CMLS) and Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) and Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cumulus Media and Spotify Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cumulus Media 0 2 1 0 2.33 Spotify Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cumulus Media currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.01%. Spotify Technology has a consensus price target of $172.33, indicating a potential upside of 41.74%. Given Spotify Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spotify Technology is more favorable than Cumulus Media.

Profitability

This table compares Cumulus Media and Spotify Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cumulus Media N/A N/A N/A Spotify Technology -1.08% 13.72% 5.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cumulus Media and Spotify Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cumulus Media $1.14 billion 0.21 $757.58 million N/A N/A Spotify Technology $6.21 billion 3.49 -$92.11 million ($0.60) -202.63

Cumulus Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spotify Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.2% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Spotify Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cumulus Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spotify Technology beats Cumulus Media on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc. owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog. The Ad-Supported segment provides ad-supported users with limited on-demand online access to its catalog. As of December 31, 2018, the company's platform included 207 million monthly active users and 96 million premium subscribers in approximately 78 countries and territories. Spotify Technology S.A. was founded in 2006 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.