Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,674,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,570,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,832,000 after acquiring an additional 259,584 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,194,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,883,000 after acquiring an additional 50,768 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6,202.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,656,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,218 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,549,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,573,000 after acquiring an additional 358,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

AJG stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $84.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $805,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $66,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $540,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,734 shares of company stock worth $2,462,300 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

