Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

FBHS stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $35.27 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider David Randich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $163,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,247 shares of company stock worth $1,338,571. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBHS. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

