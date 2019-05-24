Commercial Metals (CMC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMC. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Macquarie upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.23 to $17.37 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 749,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 252,682 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

