Commerce Bank Sells 682 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Trust National Association grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 17,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 45.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.37. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total value of $106,453.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,626.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $132,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,194 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 436,931 shares of company stock worth $69,742,792. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Commerce Bank Sells 682 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/commerce-bank-sells-682-shares-of-salesforce-com-inc-crm.html.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.