Commerce Bank Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,034 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,563,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,651,000 after buying an additional 3,143,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,129,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,933,000 after buying an additional 561,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,766,000 after buying an additional 1,285,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,427,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,754,000 after buying an additional 465,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $723,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,941.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $248,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,734 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

NYSE:USB opened at $51.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

