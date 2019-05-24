Comerica Bank Sells 750 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $82,958,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 376,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 259,404 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,824,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 720,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,635,000 after purchasing an additional 160,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 474,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,762,000 after purchasing an additional 125,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,243 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $165,269.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,555.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $60,501.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,492.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,677 shares of company stock valued at $10,076,540 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $127.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $142.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.28 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

