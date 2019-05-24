Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock opened at $61.08 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $29,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,820 shares of company stock worth $3,402,075 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $366,248,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,171.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,052,309 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,939,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $821,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,452 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,153,467 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,416,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,915.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,627,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $103,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.