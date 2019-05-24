CNX Resources Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (CNX)

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,648 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,663% compared to the typical daily volume of 283 call options.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.71. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.29 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,371,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,935,000 after buying an additional 1,280,314 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,673,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. Tudor Pickering lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered CNX Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price target on CNX Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

