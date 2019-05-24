CNOOC Ltd (CEO) Holdings Trimmed by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEO. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CNOOC by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 187,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,881,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNOOC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in CNOOC during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in CNOOC during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CNOOC by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEO. UBS Group lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNOOC in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNOOC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on CNOOC in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of CEO opened at $163.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CNOOC Ltd has a 12-month low of $142.94 and a 12-month high of $202.38.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $5.0955 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is an increase from CNOOC’s previous semiannual dividend of $3.82. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

