Clark Estates Inc. NY Boosts Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP)

Clark Estates Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 264.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

TUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $487.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.60 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Tupperware Brands’s payout ratio is 25.12%.

Tupperware Brands Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

