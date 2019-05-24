Chris Mckee Sells 954 Shares of GTT Communications Inc (GTT) Stock

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $25,519.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 484,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,578.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chris Mckee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Chris Mckee sold 780 shares of GTT Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $19,835.40.

On Friday, May 3rd, Chris Mckee sold 2,642 shares of GTT Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $109,748.68.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Chris Mckee sold 371 shares of GTT Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $14,580.30.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Chris Mckee sold 3,584 shares of GTT Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $115,082.24.

On Monday, February 25th, Chris Mckee sold 1,720 shares of GTT Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $55,779.60.

NYSE GTT traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,308. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.50. GTT Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $454.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.79 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. Research analysts expect that GTT Communications Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GTT shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on GTT Communications from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of GTT Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 67.6% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 1,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GTT Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

