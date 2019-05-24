Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAKE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.84. The company had a trading volume of 68,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,605. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $599.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

In related news, Chairman David Overton sold 159,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $7,587,316.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 5,326 shares of company stock valued at $255,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 379.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 335.6% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,134.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.