Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FXI. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

FXI stock opened at $40.12 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $48.93.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/checchi-capital-advisers-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-ishares-china-large-cap-etf-fxi.html.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.