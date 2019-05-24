Cetera Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (PFM)

Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Shares of PFM opened at $27.82 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $28.52.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

