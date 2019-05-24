Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys New Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,091,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,089,000 after purchasing an additional 157,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $583,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $4,679,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 109,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,662,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,689 shares of company stock valued at $26,516,918. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.36. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $40.91 and a one year high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.31.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

