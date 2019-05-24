Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY) CFO Sells $4,403,715.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $4,403,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,279. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,030.40. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

