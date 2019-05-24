Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) CEO George C. Roeth Sells 3,595 Shares

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) CEO George C. Roeth sold 3,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $95,375.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ CENT traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,994. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of -0.05. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $673.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.00 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CENT. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 33.6% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 611.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Central Garden & Pet Co (CENT) CEO George C. Roeth Sells 3,595 Shares” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/central-garden-pet-co-cent-ceo-george-c-roeth-sells-3595-shares.html.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.