Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,619 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,239 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $943,000.

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $64.56 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $55.61 and a 1 year high of $67.49.

