Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Bought by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.39.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $122.26 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $159.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

