Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,266,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,337,157,000 after buying an additional 76,582 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $9,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.13, for a total value of $574,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,163 shares in the company, valued at $19,741,285.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.11, for a total value of $244,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,500 shares of company stock worth $17,492,530 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROP. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.90.

Shares of ROP opened at $352.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $363.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.52. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

