Caspian (CSP) Market Capitalization Hits $5.42 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. One Caspian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a market cap of $5.42 million and $38,849.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $667.40 or 0.08355002 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 89.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00039614 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001525 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011691 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000640 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Caspian (CSP) is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,766,244 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech

Caspian can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

