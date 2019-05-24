Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,135,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,119,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,149,000 after acquiring an additional 290,620 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,831,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,293,000 after acquiring an additional 460,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,855,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,149,000 after acquiring an additional 804,399 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

NYSE:CAH opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $35.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.09 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.4811 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

