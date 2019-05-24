Canadian National Railway (CNI) Holdings Increased by Willingdon Wealth Management

Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,024,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,708,379,000 after acquiring an additional 497,662 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,354,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bank Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.32 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 45,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,009. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.3982 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

