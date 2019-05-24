Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Lowered to Hold at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has C$118.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$125.00.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$122.00 to C$120.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. CSFB set a C$116.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$123.64.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$103.87 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$99.51 and a 1 year high of C$125.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.11 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.12 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.1011900247606 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.61%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

