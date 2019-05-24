Cameco Corp (CCJ) Stake Increased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,193,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,929 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $25,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,663,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,984,000 after purchasing an additional 114,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 554,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33,065 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 295.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 450,970 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TD Securities lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 35,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,900. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.83. Cameco Corp has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $297.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.93 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 4.72%. Cameco’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/cameco-corp-ccj-stake-increased-by-td-asset-management-inc.html.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.