Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 332.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven J. Katz sold 11,760 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $874,003.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,497.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Britta Bomhard sold 27,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,982,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,841.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,294,002 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of CHD opened at $75.18 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.09%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

