Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Stake in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,805 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Financial Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Financial Corp now owns 40,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $110.17. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.14). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMN. ValuEngine cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $98.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.27.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

