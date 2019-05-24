Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 3,523 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1,066.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shoe Carnival presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Gerstel sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,526 shares in the company, valued at $201,699. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $447.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.76. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.24 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 3,523 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/24/cambria-investment-management-l-p-sells-3523-shares-of-shoe-carnival-inc-scvl.html.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.