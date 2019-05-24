Callon Petroleum (CPE) Upgraded at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPE. Citigroup raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

CPE opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $13.38.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.50 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 36.70%. On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,823,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,401 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,591,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,888,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $174,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,915 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,264,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,538 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,335 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

