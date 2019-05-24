Callaway Golf (ELY) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $14.85. Callaway Golf shares last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 2056839 shares.

Specifically, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell L. Fleischer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,920.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 21,575 shares of company stock worth $324,630 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on Callaway Golf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.91.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $516.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

