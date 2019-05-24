California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,099 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4,510.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,351,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $19,508,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $17,518,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,230,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,709,000 after purchasing an additional 280,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $10,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNFP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $66.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $54.26 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $238,105.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 129,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,628,163.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $200,366.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,920.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,137. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

